Iconic Helmet Of An Ancient Greek Warrior To Headline London Auction

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LONDON, Jan. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apollo Art Auctions presents an outstanding assemblage of over 500 lots of ancient art and antiquities, featuring one of the strongest and diverse sales to date: Important Ancient Art & Antiquities.

Commencing on the 1st of February 2026 at 1pm G.M.T. The auction stands as one of the most comprehensive ancient art sales Apollo has presented, appealing to collectors, institutions, and investors worldwide. The bidding will take place at the Apollo Art Auctions Showroom 63-64 Margaret Street, London, W1W 8SW as well as online via Apollo Art Auctions Platform, LiveAuctioneers, The Saleroom and Invaluable.

Featuring an excellent selection of Egyptian antiquities followed by exceptional Roman marbles, each accompanied by authentication reports. Further highlights include striking ancient weaponry including helmets, swords and daggers. Notable highlights in the Classical selection include over 20 large Greek pottery vases. Furthermore, the sale holds a wide range of Western Asiatic and Near Eastern seals, idols, stone reliefs and works from the Gandharan, Buddhist and Chinese cultures.

Lot 512, An Egyptian granite head and torso of a queen, possibly representing Hatshepsut. Carved in exceptionally hard stone and executed with a high level of detail, this sculpture reflects the extraordinary skill of ancient Egyptian artisans and the elite status of its subject. Granite, a material notoriously difficult to work, was typically reserved for royal and divine representations, underscoring the importance of the figure depicted. Hatshepsut, one of Egypt's most powerful and successful female pharaohs of the 18th Dynasty, is famously known for adopting traditionally male royal iconography, including the false beard, to assert her authority. This piece is further distinguished by its exceptional provenance and has been published in The Collector's Eye – Thalassic Collection.

Lot 543 A Corinthian helmet, one of the most recognisable and iconic helmet types of the ancient Greek world. Widely used by hoplites on the battlefield from the Archaic to the early Classical periods, the Corinthian helmet was designed to inspire fear while providing maximum protection. Its distinctive form enclosed the entire head, shielding the skull, upper neck, and nose, leaving only narrow openings for the eyes and mouth. Associated with disciplined infantry warfare and the ideals of strength and martial excellence, the Corinthian helmet became an enduring symbol of the Greek warrior and remains one of the most influential helmet designs in military history.

Lastly, lot 571, A Roman marble statue of the muse Calliope, presented at life-size. In Greek and Roman mythology, the nine Muses were divine patrons of the arts, literature, and sciences, whose influence has resonated for centuries, from antiquity to the modern era. Calliope, the muse of epic poetry and eloquence, was traditionally regarded as the chief and wisest of the Muses and was believed to have inspired Homer himself. Life-size representations of the Muses are exceedingly rare, as they were more commonly depicted in smaller-scale works. This impressive marble example stands out for both its scale and quality, making it an exceptional survival of Roman sculptural tradition.

The auction holds impressive provenances comprising of pieces coming from the Prince Collection, distinguished by its royal associations, the Leo Mildenberg Collection, a prominent German numismatist and antiquities collector, Arther M. Sackeler (1913 - 1987), a major collector known for his collection of ancient art from the Near East and South Asia, Jean Marais (1913 - 1998), a well known French actor and artist, John Kluge (1914 - 2010), art collector and philanthropist who held a significant collection of Classical antiquities, and Emile Brugsch (1842 - 1930), a German Egyptologist known for having found the tomb of Djer, which the Egyptians believed was the tomb of Osiris.

