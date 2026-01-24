403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Putin says nations are getting more interested in Arctic
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin said Friday that nations outside the Arctic region are increasingly focused on the area, while stressing that Moscow has maintained a leading role in its development for decades, according to state-run reports.
"As we all know now, not only the Arctic countries, but many other countries around the world, are paying increased attention to what's happening in the Arctic," Putin stated.
Speaking to students at the Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology, he noted their reactions to recent news about Greenland.
"You smiled and laughed, but in reality, on the one hand, it's fun and interesting, and on the other, it's very important," he said, emphasizing the strategic importance of the region despite the lighthearted response.
Putin reaffirmed Russia’s historic position in the Arctic, adding, "Russia has undoubtedly been a leader in Arctic development for many decades."
Tensions Over Greenland
In January, US President Donald Trump revived his efforts to acquire Greenland, citing "national security" concerns and the risk of rival powers gaining influence. Trump argued, "If we don't do it, Russia or China will," and threatened tariffs on European nations opposing the move.
European officials, including EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas, rejected the proposal, insisting that Greenland's sovereignty is "not for trade." While Trump claimed that a "framework" for a deal had been reached, Denmark and local authorities dismissed the idea.
"As we all know now, not only the Arctic countries, but many other countries around the world, are paying increased attention to what's happening in the Arctic," Putin stated.
Speaking to students at the Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology, he noted their reactions to recent news about Greenland.
"You smiled and laughed, but in reality, on the one hand, it's fun and interesting, and on the other, it's very important," he said, emphasizing the strategic importance of the region despite the lighthearted response.
Putin reaffirmed Russia’s historic position in the Arctic, adding, "Russia has undoubtedly been a leader in Arctic development for many decades."
Tensions Over Greenland
In January, US President Donald Trump revived his efforts to acquire Greenland, citing "national security" concerns and the risk of rival powers gaining influence. Trump argued, "If we don't do it, Russia or China will," and threatened tariffs on European nations opposing the move.
European officials, including EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas, rejected the proposal, insisting that Greenland's sovereignty is "not for trade." While Trump claimed that a "framework" for a deal had been reached, Denmark and local authorities dismissed the idea.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Trust, Strategy, And Growth: STARTRADER Is The Official Sponsor Of The UAE National Cricket Team For ICC 2026
CommentsNo comment