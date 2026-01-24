403
Fidan says Board of Peace is vital concrete steps
(MENAFN) Türkiye’s Foreign Minister, Hakan Fidan, said Thursday that the recently established Board of Peace, aimed at resolving international conflicts, would gain significance as tangible measures are carried out.
Fidan made the remarks following the formal launch of the Board of Peace by US President Donald Trump, who is serving as chairman, with the group set to collaborate with the UN on crises extending far beyond the Gaza Strip.
Speaking to journalists after the signing ceremony of the Board of Peace charter in Davos, Switzerland, Fidan noted that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has been working relentlessly to halt the killings and genocide in Gaza.
“In fact, the Board of Peace is a platform where many countries come together and genuinely try to harmonize their differing views. This harmonization is not easy; it requires serious diplomatic negotiations and struggle. Now, we are witnessing the conflict on the ground being moved to the negotiating table,” he said.
Fidan added that while many steps remain to be taken through the Board of Peace, its first meeting has already occurred, during which discussions focused on facilitating humanitarian aid into Gaza.
“We have also put on the table what kind of initial actions need to be implemented by the Palestinian National Committee (tasked with administering the Gaza Strip) that has begun working. As concrete steps are implemented, I believe the Board of Peace will become more valuable, both in terms of humanitarian aid and other issues,” he said.
Updates on Syria
Fidan also commented on developments in Syria, emphasizing Türkiye’s constructive engagement while underlining the importance of the country’s unity and territorial integrity.
“Syria’s unity and integrity are important to us — first for Syrians themselves, but also for the region,” he stated.
Recalling Syria’s 14-year civil war, Fidan added, “Transforming from a country that exported terrorism and refugees to neighboring states into one that is moving toward unity, taking back its refugees and stopping terrorism is truly a miraculous development for our region.”
