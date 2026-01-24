403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Turkey reports total length of tunnels in its Syrian operational zones
(MENAFN) Türkiye’s National Defense Ministry announced on Thursday that the total length of tunnels eliminated in its Syrian operational zones has reached 752 kilometers (467 miles).
"With the destruction of five kilometers of tunnels over the past week, 93% of the tunnel networks identified in Manbij have been successfully destroyed. Thus, the total length of tunnels destroyed in the Syrian operational areas has reached 752 kilometers," stated ministry spokesperson Rear Adm. Zeki Akturk during a weekly briefing.
Regarding Syrian government counterterrorism operations along a route beginning in Aleppo and extending to other regions, Akturk said the operations aim "to restore public order and ensure the safety of citizens’ lives."
He added, "In this context, the unconditional compliance of the SDF/YPG with the March 10 and Jan. 18 agreements and the initiation of integration are of critical importance for achieving lasting stability in Syria," highlighting Ankara’s support for Syria’s efforts to combat terrorist groups and strengthen its defense capabilities.
The ministry also described an incident occurring between Nusaybin and Qamishli as "an organized provocation."
"The perpetrators of the incident have been identified by the relevant state institutions, and necessary actions are being taken. As in every such incident, an administrative investigation into this matter has been immediately initiated," it added.
The ministry further stated it is closely monitoring developments in Syria and emphasized that, should favorable conditions arise, "the necessary actions will be taken in this regard."
It also confirmed, "There has been no official request from the Syrian authorities to our country concerning prisons and camps holding ISIS/Daesh terrorists."
On the topic of Turkish Air Force Commander General Ziya Cemal Kadioglu’s visit to Qatar, the ministry noted that a trilateral meeting took place with the commander of Qatar’s Air Force and the UK Royal Air Force commander to discuss Typhoon aircraft procurement.
"During the meeting, pre-procurement training processes and other necessary steps were addressed, and the talks are continuing in a positive manner," the ministry said.
"With the destruction of five kilometers of tunnels over the past week, 93% of the tunnel networks identified in Manbij have been successfully destroyed. Thus, the total length of tunnels destroyed in the Syrian operational areas has reached 752 kilometers," stated ministry spokesperson Rear Adm. Zeki Akturk during a weekly briefing.
Regarding Syrian government counterterrorism operations along a route beginning in Aleppo and extending to other regions, Akturk said the operations aim "to restore public order and ensure the safety of citizens’ lives."
He added, "In this context, the unconditional compliance of the SDF/YPG with the March 10 and Jan. 18 agreements and the initiation of integration are of critical importance for achieving lasting stability in Syria," highlighting Ankara’s support for Syria’s efforts to combat terrorist groups and strengthen its defense capabilities.
The ministry also described an incident occurring between Nusaybin and Qamishli as "an organized provocation."
"The perpetrators of the incident have been identified by the relevant state institutions, and necessary actions are being taken. As in every such incident, an administrative investigation into this matter has been immediately initiated," it added.
The ministry further stated it is closely monitoring developments in Syria and emphasized that, should favorable conditions arise, "the necessary actions will be taken in this regard."
It also confirmed, "There has been no official request from the Syrian authorities to our country concerning prisons and camps holding ISIS/Daesh terrorists."
On the topic of Turkish Air Force Commander General Ziya Cemal Kadioglu’s visit to Qatar, the ministry noted that a trilateral meeting took place with the commander of Qatar’s Air Force and the UK Royal Air Force commander to discuss Typhoon aircraft procurement.
"During the meeting, pre-procurement training processes and other necessary steps were addressed, and the talks are continuing in a positive manner," the ministry said.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Trust, Strategy, And Growth: STARTRADER Is The Official Sponsor Of The UAE National Cricket Team For ICC 2026
CommentsNo comment