S. Korea FM emphasis Turkey’s strategic rise
(MENAFN) South Korea’s Foreign Minister, Cho Hyun, highlighted Türkiye’s growing global strategic influence and emphasized the increasing collaboration between the two nations in the defense sector.
Speaking to a news agency, Cho noted that South Korea and Türkiye are progressively enhancing their international profiles in areas where they maintain strong defense industries, and that they continue to engage in mutually advantageous projects, “especially the Altay main battle tank project.”
“We hope this mutually beneficial cooperation will expand further in the coming period,” Cho added, stressing that such collaboration will not only reinforce the defense capabilities of both nations but also make important contributions to “reinforcing regional and global peace and security.”
**Türkiye Achieves Significant Defense Industry Milestones**
Recalling that the leaders of both countries emphasized during their meeting the shared commitment to securing a strong global position in defense, Cho mentioned that they agreed to sustain cooperation across multiple areas, including joint production, technological collaboration, and educational exchange programs, all grounded in mutual trust.
“We closely follow Türkiye’s long-standing and determined efforts to strengthen its own defense industry capacity,” Cho said, pointing out that surpassing $10 billion in defense exports last year for the first time and “successfully hosting IDEF, the largest defense industry fair in its history, are considered concrete indicators of remarkable progress in this field.”
Cho further highlighted that South Korea does not pursue a simple balancing policy amid US-China competition, but rather adopts a pragmatic strategy that assesses national interests from a comprehensive, multidimensional perspective.
He explained that while South Korea develops new growth avenues through equal-footed cooperation with China, it simultaneously seeks to enhance its own industrial competitiveness, aiming to boost its economy by deepening collaboration with the US in advanced technology sectors and increasing the competitive strength of its industries.
Referring to recent visits by South Korean President Lee to both China and Japan, Cho added that Seoul intends to continue pursuing robust and mature partnerships with these nations in the period ahead.
