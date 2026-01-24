403
Germany, Italy to partake in US-led board of peace initiative
(MENAFN) Germany and Italy indicated on Friday that they would be willing to participate in the US-led Board of Peace initiative but cited constitutional obstacles that prevent them from joining in its current form.
“Italy's position is as follows. We are available. We are interested in this initiative. I also think Germany can play an important role here, because it concerns the stabilization of the Middle East,” Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said during a joint press briefing with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in Rome.
Meloni added, “The work that can lead to a consolidation of this ceasefire and towards the proposal of a two-state solution—I think all of that requires our involvement. So we are ready, but of course there are objective problems. As the initiative is currently structured, there are problems with our Constitution. It would be unconstitutional for us to get involved.”
German Chancellor Merz echoed Meloni’s remarks, stating, “A few weeks ago, I told President Trump that I would personally be willing to join a peace board if it were a body that, as originally planned, would accompany the peace process in Gaza which unfortunately has still not begun.”
He added, “As the peace board is currently structured, we cannot accept the governance structures alone for constitutional reasons in Germany, but we are of course willing to try other forms, new forms of cooperation with the United States of America, when it comes to finding new formats that bring us closer to peace in different regions of the world.”
The Board of Peace, launched in Davos on Thursday, was initially conceived to monitor the ceasefire and reconstruction in Gaza following the October ceasefire under Trump’s 20-point plan, but its charter now extends its mandate to peacebuilding in all areas affected by or at risk of conflict.
