Two dead after US attacks on vessel in Eastern Pacific
(MENAFN) Two people were killed on Friday after US forces carried out a strike on a vessel accused of involvement in drug trafficking in the eastern Pacific Ocean, as stated by reports citing the US military.
The operation represents the first publicly known strike on suspected drug-smuggling boats since US forces detained Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro on January 3. Since the launch of a US campaign in September known as Operation Southern Spear, at least 117 people have reportedly been killed in attacks targeting alleged narcotics vessels. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has accused Washington of conducting extrajudicial killings, warning that such actions violate international law and risk destabilizing the region.
“On Jan. 23, at the direction of @SecWar Pete Hegseth, Joint Task Force Southern Spear conducted a lethal kinetic strike on a vessel operated by Designated Terrorist Organizations,” the military said in a statement posted online.
The statement added that the boat was “engaged in narco-trafficking operations” and that one person survived the strike. Authorities said the Coast Guard was notified to carry out search and rescue efforts for the survivor.
With this latest incident, reports indicate that there have been 36 known strikes against alleged drug-smuggling vessels in South American waters since early September, with most occurring in the Caribbean Sea.
The most recent previous attacks were reported in late December, when US forces said five suspected smuggling boats were struck over two days, resulting in eight deaths, while others reportedly jumped into the water. The Coast Guard later suspended its search operations.
US President Donald Trump has repeatedly said the strikes against suspected smugglers are having a major impact by disrupting drug trafficking routes in the Caribbean and eastern Pacific. However, his administration has not publicly presented evidence showing that narcotics were on the targeted boats or confirming their ties to drug cartels.
Several countries in Latin America and Europe have raised concerns about the legality of using lethal force in international waters, while China and Iran have condemned the campaign as unilateral and destabilizing.
Footage accompanying the announcement showed aerial imagery of a vessel moments before it was destroyed.
