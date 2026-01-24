Fire At Hyderabad Godown NDRF Joins Rescue, 3-4 Feared Trapped

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has joined the rescue operations after a fire broke out at a furniture godown in Hyderabad's Nampally on Saturday. According to Hyderabad Police, three to four people are feared trapped inside the building, prompting a coordinated response involving fire, police and disaster response teams.

"We suspect that three to four people are inside the building. We are trying to rescue them," Commissioner of the Hyderabad City Police, VC Sajjanar said.

Rescue Efforts Underway

The fire broke out at the furniture godown around 12:30 pm, engulfing the building's cellar. The fire and police officials are at the spot, along with NDRF, to rescue the people stuck inside the building.

"A fire broke out in a furniture godown around 12:30 pm, and the fire started from the building's cellar. Fire and police officials, along with rescue teams, reached the spot and are controlling the fire. We've received information that three to four people are trapped inside the cellar, and we're making efforts to bring them out using robots," Commissioner VC Sajjanar said.

No casualties have been reported as of now. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)