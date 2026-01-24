Trump: 100% Tariff For Canada In Case Of China Deal

MENAFN - AzerNews) United States President Donald Trump threatened on Saturday to impose a 100% tariff on Canada if it reaches a trade deal with China,reports.

"If Governor [Canadian Prime Minister Mark\ Carney thinks he is going to make Canada a 'Drop Off Port' for China to send goods and products into the United States, he is sorely mistaken," Trump wrote on Truth Social. "China will eat Canada alive, completely devour it, including the destruction of their businesses, social fabric, and general way of life."

Trump has recently been critical of Carney after the latter seemingly accused the US of "using economic integration as weapons." Carney even described Ottawa's relations with Beijing as "more predictable" than those with the Washington. Trump then claimed that Canada "lives" because of the US and called for gratitude.