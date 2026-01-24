Overnight Attack On Kyiv: 600 Buildings In Troieshchyna Left Without Heat, Water, Electricity

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said this in a post on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"Utility workers and energy specialists are restoring services after last night's massive attack on the capital's critical infrastructure. The most difficult situation at the moment is in Troieshchyna, where there are problems with heating, water supply, and electricity. About 600 buildings there are without all services. Additional heating points are being deployed (in addition to the 145 that were previously set up in the Desnianskyi district)," he wrote.

Klitschko specified that these are support centers where people will be able to stay both day and night. Such centers are being arranged, in particular, in several schools, additionally equipped with mobile boiler units and facilities for overnight stays (sleeping mats and meals).

Night attack on Kyiv: Buildings, shopping center, and confectionery factory damaged; one dead and several

"These centers are currently being set up as a priority in schools No. 263, 264, 306, 275, and 293. Mobile boiler units have already been sent there for rapid connection. The State Emergency Service will also deploy additional tent-based heating points," he said.

The mayor stressed that municipal services were doing everything possible to overcome the crisis situation caused by enemy attacks.

Earlier reports said that 88,000 households in Kyiv were temporarily left without electricity following Russia's massive attack on January 24.

