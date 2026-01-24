2029 Asian Winter Games In Saudi Arabia Postponed

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: The Asian Winter Games, due to be held in Saudi Arabia in 2029, have been postponed, the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) and the Saudi Arabian Olympic Committee said in a joint statement on Saturday.

"The Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee and the (OCA) have agreed on an updated framework for future hosting of the Asian Winter Games, confirming the postponement of the 2029 edition to a later date to be announced in due course," the bodies said.