Amir Sends Condolences To The Amir Of Kuwait

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani sent a cable of condolences to his brother the Amir of the State of Kuwait HH Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, on the passing of Sheikha Badriya Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah.

