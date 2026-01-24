Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Amir Sends Condolences To The Amir Of Kuwait

Amir Sends Condolences To The Amir Of Kuwait


2026-01-24 10:02:01
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani sent a cable of condolences to his brother the Amir of the State of Kuwait HH Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, on the passing of Sheikha Badriya Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah.

MENAFN24012026000063011010ID1110644806



The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search