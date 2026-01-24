Explore Authors Magazine Releases Its List Of Hot New Books To Read This February

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Elizabeth Barton: The Nun Who Defied a King by A. Allan Chibi, offers a fictional recounting of the heavily researched, real-life story of a 16th century nun whose dire prophecies of calamity, won followers and enemies alike in this gripping, historical fiction. Historical Fiction Books, 9781069916600

Children will love the delightful and adorable self-esteem building educational 9 book children's book series, Bubbloptus: A Maple Crowe Limited Edition by Latoya Smith. Michigan Ave. Scholastic Publishing, 9798990698420

Former Wisconsin Badger basketball champion and college basketball coach, Freddie Owens shares his inspiring journey from Stark Park to championship in his uplifting and inspiring memoir, Echoes of Stark Park. Legacy Pathway Press, 9798218837327

In Omega Rose (Omega Rose Trilogy) by. J.R. Marzolf, a global drama spirals out of an ancient secret into a fast-paced, modern world infused with cybercrime, genetic manipulation, and mind control in this gripping sci-fi thriller. Coin Perdue Press, 979-8993325804

Prolific playwright, songwriter, and author, Edward Kenny releases his first children's book, The Adventures of Chip and Grandpa Chipmunk, a charming children's book and the fun adventure that follows the chipmunks as they search for delicious berries. Bluebird Publishing, 9798985998771

Joseph William Rucker's memoir, One Pocket shares his inspiring journey to becoming a surgeon and how a mother's love and his grandfather's guidance helped him overcome injustice to achieve his goals. EstherRomy Publishing, 979-8-9940306-1-5

From Ann's Anti-Pasta, Shawn's Tortellini Caprese Salad, to Ron's Tender Veal Steak dinner, The Saldi Family and Friends: 8 Generations of Recipes by Ronald Saldi delights with mouth-watering, easy to prepare, Italish dishes. Saldi Family Cookbooks, 9798349566592

The Farthest Reach by Dr. Robert Wheeler, PhD contemplates the meaning of life and why we are here, exploring the farthest reaches of human thinking in this stirring philosophy book. Imprint: Ontosscience.

An Ember and A Drop in Time by Steven Shelton, in 1980s southern Kentucky lessons are learned when a young man faces cultural and social challenges in this uplifting coming-of-age journey of self-discovery.

Bastard Soldier, Earnest Medic by Michael Plotkowski is a raw, darkly funny memoir that follows Joe's unlikely transformation from a wayward teenager to soldier in this great read. Murphy Road Books, 9798993814377

In a dystopian future where humans are isolated from one another, a young man joins the resistance for freedom and falls in love in the futuristic sci-fi thriller, Two Days After Tomorrow by Steve Sanow. Gilgal Publishing, 979-8218692889

G.V. Jones's Reinventing You: Unlock Your Potential takes the reader on a transformative journey in an essential guide to career reinvention. Designed to inspire and empower, it focuses on adaptability, self-discovery, goal setting, and personal branding. (COMING SOON).

Bound for Destiny by James R. Trammell follows the stories of Scottish immigrants and early frontier life, and their spiritual journey to understanding their purpose in this inspirational fiction. Freshcall Publishing, 9798218889968

Michael T. Ribble, author of the riveting and adventurous Lieutenant Jacob Starke sea novels, pens a new addition to the brilliant Victorian era navy series with,“Lieutenant Jacob Starke at War.” COMING SOON.

A young law school graduate finds himself on a farm instead of a court room in the gripping character-driven drama, Life Altered, by retired attorney, and prolific author J.B. Millhollin. GreyPlace Books, 9798295400759

In One Chance by James Chamberlain, a man down on his luck is given a second chance when a mysterious portal opens, rescuing him in a time of need in this fantasy adventure. Johazi Books, 9798993531601

The Rum and Coke Outfit by Mario Pabon follows the derided 1949 all-Puerto Rican 65th Infantry, who must not only survive, but prove themselves to the U.S. military.

In The Wanderer by Stuart Lyle, a young lady takes on a much older mentor who teaches her to unharness her true powers in this epic medieval fantasy adventure. (

The fantasy saga continues. B.G. Ridge's intriguing follow-up fantasy adventure, Sins of Ei8ht: A hero must betray his morals when he is tasked with stopping a dark force and its chaotic army in this magical tale. Os3 Publications, 979-8-9912608-1-7

Norm Yerke releases his second book, The Life of Jesus, presenting Gospel narrative in a clear, chronological, and accessible way for modern readers in this inspirational and informative book. (COMING SOON).

Sitting by the Windowsill of Life with a Spiritual Friend by A.M. Britwell, shares poetry inspired by and analyzes the philosophy of an esteemed musician and philosopher from one of the most famous and renowned mop-topped rock bands in the world. (COMING SOON).

In Prime Suspect by Scott J. Rolle, an ambitious Assistant D.A. must investigate the death of a congressman's daughter, hoping to launch his fledgling career. However, his boss has other ideas, hoping to thwart the young attorney's ambitions in this intense thriller suspense. Devonscott Press, 979-8993192918

Anita Boseman's lovely literary fiction, Farr Cottage: Back from America tells the story of a young lady who must live with a distant relative in England as his ward until she is thirty years or finds a husband before she is allowed to inherit the estate left by her father. (COMING SOON)

Jeffrey Carrier releases a collection of three interconnected short stories set in the fictional coal mining region of Burfield County, Kentucky, during the Great Depression, exploring themes of family, poverty, love, and survival through the lives of three families. Anson Breck Publishing, 9798990311725

The Clock Never Stopped Ticking by Bart Bondeson shares the gripping story of his father, pro-golfer, Paul Bondeson's life. A captivating work. COMING SOON.

Embark on a transformative journey with The Pot of Life: The Ultimate Path to Purpose Fulfillment, by Erkenwald C. Apuri. This insightful and inspirational guide truly demystifies the age-old quest for divine purpose and meaning. HOLISTIC ESSENCE PRESS, 978-1-9191984-0-8

A respected international agent must track down a secret organization that hunts on the playgrounds of billionaires and the beautiful in, Pulse of the Panthers by Colby Swan. NeptuneSkyBooks, 9798993072005