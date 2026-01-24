Bengaluru Namma Metro Pink Line: BEML Train Trial Runs Progress On Elevated Route In Karnataka

The trial run and inspection of the prototype train supplied by BEML are progressing swiftly on the 7.5 km elevated section of Namma Metro's Pink Line in Karnataka, stretching from Kalena Agrahara on Bannerghatta Road to Tavarekere. Metro officials have stated that the train is being operated daily from 9 am to 7:30 pm, with extensive evaluations underway to ensure safety, efficiency, and operational reliability before commercial operations commence.

Performance and Safety Tests Underway

During the trial runs, the train undergoes traction and brake tests at various speeds. Engineers are closely monitoring the motor and propulsion system to assess performance, power efficiency, braking parameters, and overall operational stability. The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation (BMRC) has announced that these trials will continue until 15 February.

Following this phase, additional inspections, including oscillation, signalling, electrical, and telecommunication system tests, will be carried out. These evaluations are expected to continue until mid-April.

Expert Inspections and Safety Certification

Once these internal assessments are complete, expert teams from RDSO (Research Designs and Standards Organisation) and CMRS will conduct further inspections and submit detailed reports. Based on their recommendations, the Central Railway Board will issue the necessary safety certificate. Metro officials aim to commence commercial operations in May, pending the issuance of this certificate.

Pink Line Route Overview

The complete 21.56 km Pink Line stretches from Kalena Agrahara to Nagawara and is being constructed in five packages. Of this, 7.5 km is elevated, while the remaining 13 km runs underground. The line will feature a total of 17 stations.

Currently, the elevated section from Kalena Agrahara to Tavarekere is nearing completion, allowing trial runs to begin. This section includes five stations, and BMRC officials have confirmed that commercial operations will start once the trial runs are successfully completed and the safety certificate is obtained.

Stations on the Pink Line

Elevated Section:



Kalena Agrahara

Hulimavu

IIMB

J.P. Nagar 4th Phase Tavarekere

Underground Section:



Dairy Circle

Lakkasandra

Langford

Rashtriya Military School

M.G. Road

Shivajinagar

Cantonment Station

Pottery Town

Tannery Road

Venkateshpura

Kadugondanahalli Nagawara

