Arab Parliament Speaker: Palestinian Cause Remains Top Parliamentary Priority
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Jan 24 (KUNA) -- Arab Parliament Speaker Mohammad Al-Yamahi affirmed on Saturday that the Palestinian cause will remain at the forefront of the Arab Parliament's priorities, stemming from its national responsibility toward the Palestinian people.
In his opening address at the second session of the fourth legislative term, held at the Arab League headquarters, Al-Yamahi welcomed the formation of a Palestinian technocratic committee to administer Gaza, describing it as an important step toward easing the humanitarian crisis and paving the way for the second phase of the ceasefire agreement.
He stressed that any political track that does not lead to a complete and permanent cessation of aggression, the full withdrawal of Israeli occupation forces from Gaza, and the immediate and unconditional entry of humanitarian and medical aid cannot be considered serious.
Al-Yamahi condemned continued settlement expansion in the West Bank, describing it as a violation of the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people and an obstacle to de-escalation efforts.
He reaffirmed that regional security and stability depend on ending the occupation and enabling the Palestinians to establish an independent, sovereign state with Jerusalem as its capital.
The Arab Parliament speaker also reiterated support for political solutions to crises in Yemen, Sudan, Syria, Libya, and Somalia, condemned repeated Israeli attacks on Syria and Lebanon, and called for stronger Arab parliamentary coordination and solidarity in facing regional challenges. (end)
