Olympic Council Of Asia To Announce President At General Assembly In Uzbekistan

Doha, Qatar: The Olympic Council of Asia is set to elect a new president at the General Assembly slated for Tashkent, Uzbekistan on January 26, 2026.

In view of this, HE Sheikh Joaan Bin Hamad Al Thani is expected to emerge as the new president of the Olympic Council of Asia being the sole candidate for the position.

45 National Olympic Committees are participating at the General Assembly.