Olympic Council Of Asia To Announce President At General Assembly In Uzbekistan
Doha, Qatar: The Olympic Council of Asia is set to elect a new president at the General Assembly slated for Tashkent, Uzbekistan on January 26, 2026.
In view of this, HE Sheikh Joaan Bin Hamad Al Thani is expected to emerge as the new president of the Olympic Council of Asia being the sole candidate for the position.
45 National Olympic Committees are participating at the General Assembly.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment