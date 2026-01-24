Muscat Stock Exchange Index Records Weekly Decline

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Muscat: The Muscat Stock Exchange (MSX) recorded a decline last week after two consecutive weeks of gains, with the benchmark index closing the week at 6,214 points, down nine points.

The services sector index fell by 23 points, while the industrial sector index continued its upward trend, rising by 216 points. The financial sector index also advanced by 117 points, and Shariah-compliant index gained 13 points to close at 583 points.

The market capitalization of securities listed on MSX increased by the end of last week's trading to OMR 33.2626 billion, posting weekly gains of OMR 11.7 million.

Last week also saw a 1.6 percent increase in the number of executed trades, exceeding 20,500 transactions compared to 20,231 transactions in the previous week. Meanwhile, trading value declined by 25.4 percent, falling from OMR 174.6 million to OMR 130.1 million.

Trading data released by MSX showed that advancing stocks outperformed decliners, with prices of 40 securities rising, compared to 34 that declined, while 21 securities closed unchanged.