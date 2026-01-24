Paul A. Greenberg Of Briskman Briskman & Greenberg Named To 2026 Super Lawyers List For Personal Injury

Chicago, Illinois – Paul A. Greenberg of Briskman Briskman & Greenberg has been honored on the 2026 Super Lawyers list for his exceptional work in personal injury law, with particular experience in car accident, motorcycle accident, and dog bite accident cases. This prestigious recognition highlights his commitment to achieving justice for his clients and solidifies his esteemed standing in the legal community.

Super Lawyers, a division of Thomson Reuters, identifies top legal talent through a rigorous selection process involving peer nominations, independent research, and peer evaluations. This process ensures that the attorneys featured, like Greenberg, represent the top five percent of their peers in Illinois.

Greenberg's distinguished career is marked by significant case victories, demonstrating his dedication to representing personal injury victims. These outcomes underscore his relentless pursuit of justice and his role as a trusted advocate for those affected by car and motorcycle accidents.

The Super Lawyers list is published nationwide in various magazines and prominent regional publications, providing a platform for recognizing the highest standards of legal excellence. Greenberg's inclusion not only honors his individual achievements but also highlights Briskman Briskman & Greenberg's commitment to delivering superior legal services to the Chicago community and beyond.

Paul A. Greenberg's selection to the 2026 Super Lawyers list not only honors his individual achievements but also reflects Briskman Briskman & Greenberg's dedication to providing exceptional legal services to the Chicago community and beyond. His work, particularly in personal injury, car accidents, and as a motorcycle accident lawyer, continues to set a standard for excellence in the field.

The attorneys at Briskman Briskman & Greenberg have successfully represented individuals and families who have been injured or lost loved ones as the result of someone's carelessness or a workplace accident. We have achieved success in thousands of cases, recovering millions of dollars in damages for our clients in a wide variety of cases, including personal injury, car accidents, wrongful death, medical malpractice, pharmacy errors, dog bite injuries, and work injuries.

Briskman Briskman & Greenberg Personal Injury & Car Accident Lawyers

205 W Randolph St Suite 925 Chicago, IL 60606

1 (312) 313-2414



Press Contact: Paul Greenberg

Distributed by Law Firm Newswire

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.