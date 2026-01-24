Global Fred Award Unveiled In Beijing: 7 Awards Witness International Cooperation And Innovative Strength

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- On January 22, 2026, the "Global Fred Award Ceremony & International Economic, Trade and Cultural Cooperation Salon" was grandly held in Beijing. At the event, the list of winners for 7 Global Fred Awards was officially announced, with nearly 100 Chinese and foreign guests gathering to witness this honorary moment focusing on international contributions and innovative achievements.

As an authoritative award with global influence, the Global Fred Award has always centered on recognizing outstanding practices and remarkable contributions in various fields, covering key areas such as international exchanges, AI education, and international economic cooperation. Its selection criteria integrate professionalism, innovation, and social value, making it an important bridge connecting global high-quality resources and promoting cross-field cooperation. A number of heavyweight guests were invited to serve as award presenters, including Mr. Sashko Nasev, Ambassador of North Macedonia to China and former Global Fred Award winner, Mr. Jian Dai, Vice President of Beijing NGO International Exchange Promotion Association and Chairman of Zhongguancun Social Organizations Federation, Mr. Hang Xiao, Chairman of Zhongguancun Haixinlian Emerging Industries Promotion Association, and Mr. Youtao Liu, Vice President of Global Fred Awards & Certification (Canada) and China Region Director. The award presenters honored each winner one by one, witnessing the highlight moment of glory. A total of 7 winners (individuals and institutions) emerged from this selection. They have delved deeply in their respective fields, promoted industry development and international cooperation through practical actions, and their awards are well-deserved.

The recipients of the Global Fred Award for International Excellence Contribution are: Sinisa Berjan, current Ambassador of Bosnia and Herzegovina to China. He has long been committed to international exchange affairs between Bosnia and Herzegovina and China, building a solid communication bridge for promoting multi-field cooperation and friendly exchanges between the two countries, and his outstanding practices and remarkable contributions have been widely recognized by the international community; Atanas Georgiev, a benchmark figure in the international documentary field and two-time Academy Award nominee. He holds multiple roles including director, producer, editor, and sound designer, and also serves as a Distinguished Professor at the Shanghai Film Academy of Shanghai University. With his extraordinary artistic achievements in documentary creation, promotion of industry innovation, and prominent contributions to international cultural communication, he has become a model in this field; Zhen Xu, Dean and Doctoral Supervisor of the School of Future Cities at University of Science and Technology Beijing. He is selected into the National "Ten-Thousand Talents Program" for Young Top-notch Talents, honored as a Beijing Science and Technology New Star and Beijing Outstanding Young Talent, and ranked among the top 2% of scientists worldwide. With considerable influence in academic research and urban development, he has actively promoted international cooperation in related fields, making important contributions to industrial progress and cross-border exchanges.

The recipients of the Global Fred Award for AI Education Outstanding Contributor are: Keke Gai, Vice Dean of the AI School at Beijing Institute of Technology, Assistant Dean of Beijing Zhongguancun College, and Doctoral Supervisor. Ranked among the top 2% of scientists worldwide, he has long been engaged in academic research and educational practice in the AI field. With profound industry accumulation, remarkable talent training results, and extensive industry influence, he has injected strong momentum into the development of AI education; Xin Lyu, Dean of the Digital Human Research Institute, Professor of the School of Animation and Digital Arts at Communication University of China, and Doctoral Supervisor. Selected into the Beijing University "Young Elite Program" and recognized as a Young Top-notch Scholar of Communication University of China, he has achieved fruitful results in the integration of digital human technology R&D and art education. Through innovative practices in AI-related education, the construction of emerging disciplines, and talent training, he has promoted the high-quality development of related disciplines; Li Yuan, Professor of the AI School at Beijing Vocational College of Economics and Management. He is honored as a Beijing Outstanding Young Backbone Teacher and holds important positions such as Chinese Technical Guidance Expert for the Cybersecurity Competition of the 45th WorldSkills Competition and Expert of the Expert Advisory Committee of the Software Testing Center of the National Information Center. With rich experience in education and practice in the fields of AI and cybersecurity, he has provided strong support for talent reserve and technological development in related fields through solid teaching, active technology promotion, and remarkable talent training results.



The recipient of the Global Fred Award for International Economic Cooperation is: The Embassy of Bosnia and Herzegovina in China. As an important diplomatic institution connecting Bosnia and Herzegovina with China, it has long been dedicated to promoting practical cooperation between the two countries in economy, culture, trade, and other fields, building an efficient platform for bilateral economic exchanges and mutual benefit. Its positive efforts in advancing international economic cooperation between Bosnia and Herzegovina and China have laid a solid foundation for the continuous deepening of economic relations between the two countries.

Following the award ceremony, the International Economic, Trade and Cultural Cooperation Salon was held simultaneously. Chinese and foreign guests conducted in-depth dialogues and exchanges around hot topics such as global industrial innovation, cross-cultural integration, and the development of AI education. Guests unanimously stated that this event not only recognized outstanding contributors in various fields but also built an important platform for the connection of global high-quality resources, injecting new vitality into international economic, trade, and cultural cooperation. Mr. Jian Dai, Vice President of Beijing NGO International Exchange Promotion Association and Chairman of Zhongguancun Social Organizations Federation, said: "Zhongguancun Haixinlian Emerging Industries Promotion Association (co-organizer of this salon) takes empowering the high-quality development of emerging industries and fostering new quality productive forces as its mission, constructing a service system covering resource integration, collaborative innovation, and international cooperation, and injecting strong momentum into the development of strategic emerging industries; Global Fred Awards & Certification (Canada) (co-organizer of this salon) builds a talent evaluation and empowerment platform from a global perspective, focusing on AI application capabilities, providing authoritative endorsement for global elites and excellent organizations, and serving as an important bridge linking international resources."

The successful holding of the Global Fred Award Ceremony & International Economic, Trade and Cultural Cooperation Salon has witnessed the firm belief of practitioners in various fields around the world to delve into their professions, promote innovation, and pursue win-win results. In the future, with the convergence of more high-quality resources and the deepening of cooperation, it will surely make greater contributions to the sustainable development of the global economy and culture.