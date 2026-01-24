Jindal Family Invites Women's Blind Cricket World Champions For Iconic Tiranga Celebration

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Jan 24 (IANS) The Jindal Foundation and the Flag Foundation of India, led by Naveen Jindal and Shallu Jindal, held a Tiranga milestone celebration at Jindal House, which was graced by the Indian Women's Blind Cricket Team, champions of the first-ever Women's World Cup, Cricket for the Blind 2025.

The team attended, as special guests, the event at which the Jindal family emphasised that nation-building is deeply linked to inclusion and constitutional values.

Held before Republic Day, the event offered a compelling national setting to celebrate achievement, equality, and participation. Under the Tricolour, representing dignity, justice, and equal citizenship, the attendance of women athletes with visual impairment exemplified the enduring promise of the Indian Constitution: that all citizens are integral to the nation's story.

A memorable moment was the interaction involving Naveen Jindal, a three-time Member of Parliament, Chancellor of O.P. Jindal Global University, and President of the Flag Foundation of India, with athletes from the Cricket Association of the Blind in India (CABI).

Demonstrating inclusion and support, Jindal bowled a blind cricket delivery and officially honoured the World Champion team, awarding each player and official a cheque for ₹60,000, totalling ₹12 lakh. He was also presented with an autographed cricket bat and a blind cricket ball by Mahantesh, Founding Trustee of Samarthanam Trust for the Disabled and Chairman of CABI, symbolising mutual respect and national pride.

As the country prepares to celebrate Republic Day, the presence of the Indian women's blind cricket champions at this symbolic Tiranga event served as a strong reminder that the Republic's strength lies in its living ideals, turning a national occasion into a collective dream.

India enjoyed a flawless run in the tournament, remaining unbeaten before clinching the title with a convincing seven-wicket win over Nepal in the final. Chasing a target of 115, the Indian side reached the mark in just 12.1 overs.