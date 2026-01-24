403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Study reveals AI raises risk of depression
(MENAFN) People in the United States who engage with artificial intelligence tools on a daily basis tend to report noticeably higher levels of depression compared with those who use such technologies less often, according to findings released on Wednesday.
Researchers observed a clear correlation between increased interaction with AI systems and rising depressive symptoms. “Greater levels of AI use were associated with modest increases in depressive symptoms,” the study noted, adding that the likelihood of experiencing at least moderate depression was 30% higher among individuals who used AI every day.
The analysis was based on survey data collected from 20,847 adults across the US between April and May 2025. Results showed that just over one in ten participants said they used generative AI on a daily basis, while 5.3% reported interacting with chatbots repeatedly throughout the day.
The data indicated that younger participants may be more susceptible to these mental health patterns. However, reports stressed that it remains unclear whether frequent AI use contributes to depression or whether individuals already experiencing depressive symptoms are more inclined to seek digital interaction.
Researchers cautioned that additional studies are necessary to determine whether the link is causal and to better understand why the impact appears to differ across age groups.
Researchers observed a clear correlation between increased interaction with AI systems and rising depressive symptoms. “Greater levels of AI use were associated with modest increases in depressive symptoms,” the study noted, adding that the likelihood of experiencing at least moderate depression was 30% higher among individuals who used AI every day.
The analysis was based on survey data collected from 20,847 adults across the US between April and May 2025. Results showed that just over one in ten participants said they used generative AI on a daily basis, while 5.3% reported interacting with chatbots repeatedly throughout the day.
The data indicated that younger participants may be more susceptible to these mental health patterns. However, reports stressed that it remains unclear whether frequent AI use contributes to depression or whether individuals already experiencing depressive symptoms are more inclined to seek digital interaction.
Researchers cautioned that additional studies are necessary to determine whether the link is causal and to better understand why the impact appears to differ across age groups.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment