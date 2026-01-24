403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Egypt Foreign Minister UN Secretary-General Discuss Gaza, Sudan
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty discussed the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and Sudan in a phone call with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres Egyptian Foreign Ministry stated in a press release today that the call addressed ongoing efforts to advance the implementation of the second phase of US President Donald Trump's plan for Gaza, including the deployment of an international stabilization force, support for the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza, the opening of the Rafah crossing in both directions, and the Israeli withdrawal from the Gaza Strip this regard, Abdelatty stressed the urgent need to launch an early recovery and reconstruction process based on a comprehensive approach that addresses the needs of the population in the Gaza Strip developments in Sudan, the Egyptian Foreign Minister stressed the importance of reaching a humanitarian truce and establishing safe humanitarian corridors as a prelude to a comprehensive ceasefire. He also emphasized the importance of launching a comprehensive Sudanese political process further reiterated Egypt's firm position on the necessity of respecting Sudan's sovereignty, preserving its unity and territorial integrity, and supporting its national institutions.Egypt UN Secretary-General Gaza Sudan
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment