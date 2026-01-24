Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
In Kharkiv, Drone Attack Victim Toll Climbs To 27

2026-01-24 07:04:22
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegram by the Head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, according to Ukrinform.

“The number of victims of the nighttime enemy attack on Kharkiv has increased to 27,” Syniehubov said.

According to him, medics are providing all necessary assistance to the victims.

Read also: Two people killed and 24 injured in enemy attacks in Kharkiv region

As reported by Ukrinform, earlier, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported 19 casualties as a result of the nighttime drone attack.

The enemy has been attacking the city with drones for about 2.5 hours, using 25 Shahed-type UAVs.

UkrinForm

