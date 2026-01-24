Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
US, Russia, Ukraine Resume Talks In Abu Dhabi


(MENAFN- AzerNews) The ceasefire negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, mediated by the United States and hosted by the United Arab Emirates, have resumed, TASS reported on Saturday, Azernews reports.

Among those present in Abu Dhabi are United States President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff, Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, and, allegedly, Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) head Kirill Dmitriev.

Meanwhile, RIA Novosti reported, citing a source, that the meeting will not be open to the press. However, they added that it is unclear if there will be a press conference after.

