Winter Kebab Festival At Intercontinental Dhaka

Dhaka: IHG's luxury hotel InterContinental Dhaka invites food connoisseurs to experience the rich flavors of its Winter Kebab Festival this winter, taking place currently till January 31, 2026, at the property's signature outlet Elements Global Dining Restaurant.

The festival was inaugurated by Nguyen Manh Cuong, Ambassador of Vietnam to Bangladesh; Mohammad Mahbubur Rahman Bhuiyan, Managing Director of Bangladesh Services Ltd; Byjed Al Hassan, Managing Director and CEO, Probashir Helicopter; David O'Hanlon, General Manager; and Olivier Loreaux, Director of Food and Beverage, InterContinental Dhaka; among others.

Curated by the hotel's expert culinary team, the festival showcases a unique selection of authentic kebabs crafted with premium ingredients and traditional techniques.

The spread features an array of popular chicken kebabs, including Tandoori Chicken, Chicken Reshmi, Mughlai, Hariyali, Afghani, Chicken Tikka, Tengri, and Peshawari kebabs, alongside beef specialties such as Beef Seekh, Chapli, Kofta, Adana, and Kubaidi kebabs.







Seafood lovers can also indulge in exquisite offerings like Tandoori Prawns, Hariyali Fish Kebab, and Tandoori Pomfret.

Enhancing the dining experience, guests can enjoy live Ghazal performances every evening. Additionally, guests can have the opportunity to win a Dhaka City Helicopter Joyride, courtesy of Probashir Helicopter, through a raffle draw.

The buffet dinner is priced at BDT 9,500 net per person, with an attractive Buy One Get Three (B1G3) offer available on selected bank cards.

Guests without eligible card offers can instantly enroll in IHG One Rewards to enjoy 25 percent discount on Food and Beverage at InterContinental Dhaka and participating IHG Hotels and Resorts worldwide.

