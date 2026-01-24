Republic Day 2026: When And Where To Watch The Parade On January 26? Check Timings

MENAFN - Live Mint) Republic Day 2026: India will mark its 77th Republic Day on January 26, 2026, observing the adoption of the Indian Constitution. The Constitution of India was implemented on the same date in January 1950 after the nation had gained its Independence from the British rulers.

For the unversed, India first celebrated its Republic Day on 26 January 1951.

Republic Day 2026 parade

While citizens across India celebrate the National holiday with pride and honour, the celebration kicks off with the iconic Republic Day parade on Kartavya Path near India Gate in New Delhi. This year, President Droupadi Murmu will hoist the National flag. PM Narendra Modi will lay down a wreath at the National War Memorial to start the ceremony.

Each year, several Indians reach the National capital to witness the parade. Those who won't be able to travel, can also enjoy the parade live from the comforts of their home.

| Stock market holiday: NSE, BSE to remain closed on Monday for Republic Day 2026 Republic Day parade timings: When and where to watch

The R-Day parade will be streamed live online. Here's when and where to watch it, along with details such as timings, tickets and more.

The Republic Day parade will be broadcast on Monday, January 26, 2026, on Doordarshan. It will also be streamed live on Doordarshan's official YouTube channel. In addition, the parade will be live-telecast on All India Radio's YouTube channel and on official government websites. The event will also be broadcast live across major news channels in India.

The parade will begin at 9:30 am at Kartavya Path, New Delhi, with live broadcast starting from 10:30 am. Entry gates will open as early as 7 am.

Tickets for the Republic Day parade are priced between ₹20 and ₹100, while tickets for the Beating the Retreat full dress rehearsal cost ₹20. Tickets for the Beating the Retreat main ceremony are available at ₹100.

| Republic Day: When will chief guests António Costa and Ursula der Leyen arrive? Where to buy tickets for Republic Day parade

According to the official website of Rashtraparv, tickets are available online on the Aamantranwebsite. One can also purchase tickets for the parade from the booths or counters at Sena Bhawan, Shastri Bhawan, Jantar Mantar, Parliament House, Rajiv Chowk metro station, and Kashmere Gate metro station. All attendees will require an Aadhaar Card, Voter ID, Driving Licence, PAN Card, Passport, or an ID card issued by the Central or State Government.

Guests at Republic Day 2026 celebration

This year's celebration will be attended by the European Council President, Antonio Luis Santos da Costa, and the European Commission President, Ursula von der Leyen, as the chief guests at the 77th Republic Day.

The dominant theme of this year's parade is 150 years of 'Vande Mataram'.