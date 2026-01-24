Wedding Procession Attacked In Uttar Pradesh, Several Injured Video Goes Viral

A wedding procession was attacked in Rampur Fatehpur village in UP, leaving several people seriously injured. The assault occurred while the procession was returning from Jaganpur and was allegedly carried out by a rival group over an old dispute.

A wedding procession was brutally attacked in Rampur Fatehpur village in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday evening, leaving several people seriously injured. The incident occurred around 7 pm when the procession was returning from Jaganpur village after the wedding ceremony.

The sudden violence caused panic among guests and villagers and turned a moment of celebration into chaos.

According to family members of the victims, between 20 and 40 people allegedly ambushed the wedding procession. They claimed the attack was planned in advance and carried out by a rival group from the village.

The attackers were reportedly armed with sticks, rods, iron bars, axes and rifles. As the procession passed through the area, the assailants launched a sudden and violent assault.

Firing reported during the attack

Family members alleged that the attackers opened fire during the assault. Deepak Nagar, a relative of the injured, claimed that around 20 to 25 rounds were fired.

“A wedding procession went from our village. Our father, grandfather, uncle and the entire family were part of it. During the milai ceremony, around 40 people arrived in vehicles and attacked us. They had sticks, axes and rifles. Around 20 to 25 rounds were fired,” he said, as reported by Bhaskar English.

He added that at least 10 members of the family were injured and that their condition was serious.

TT Deepak, another family member, told Bhaskar English that the attackers specifically targeted elderly people in the procession.

“This was a sudden and pre-planned attack. All the elderly people in the procession were injured,” he alleged.

Victims suffered serious injuries to their heads and legs. Many collapsed at the spot as panic spread through the area.

Injured rushed to hospital, several in ICU

The injured were first taken to local medical facilities and later shifted to Kailash Hospital in Greater Noida for advanced treatment.

Those injured include Deshraj and his sons Devendra, Virendra, Rajinder and Srinivas, along with other relatives.

Doctors said several victims suffered severe trauma and required intensive care.

Dr Haq of Kailash Hospital said multiple injured persons were brought in with serious injuries and are currently undergoing treatment. Hospital sources confirmed that all the injured are admitted to the ICU and their condition remains serious.

Family members claimed the attack was linked to an old village dispute that had earlier been resolved. However, they alleged that the opposing group was unhappy with the settlement and used the wedding procession as an opportunity to take revenge.

Police officials also confirmed that the violence was rooted in a long-standing rivalry between two groups from Jaganpur village.

Police confirm earlier clash

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Sudhir Kumar said both parties involved are residents of Jaganpur village.

“A fight broke out during the wedding procession over an old rivalry. Several people were injured and are undergoing treatment. A case has been registered based on the complaint of the victim's side,” he said.

He added that a similar clash had occurred three months ago, and cases were registered against both parties at that time. Since then, tensions had remained high.

After the attack, the accused fled from the scene. As soon as information was received, police teams from several police stations rushed to Rampur Fatehpur village.

Police have registered a case at Dadri police station. Two to three special teams have been formed to track down and arrest the accused.

ADCP Sudhir Kumar said strict action will be taken against those involved and assured that all accused will be arrested soon.

A video of the violent assault has surfaced on social media. The viral video showing chaos during the attack has drawn wide criticism of the law and order in the area.

Police said they are examining the video as part of the investigation.