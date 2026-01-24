403
10 Key Sports Developments In Latin America (January 23, 2026)
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Mexico's baseball finals shifted cities and momentum, with Tomateros saving their season in Guadalajara while Toros finally broke through against Escogido in the Dominican Republic.
Venezuela's LVBP stayed chaotic with two more results that tightened the table. In Mexico's football calendar, América's crisis deepened after another scoreless night, while Tigres and Monterrey continued to bank points.
Brazil's Copinha final build-up turned into a ticketing and security story, and Argentina's Liga Nacional delivered another tight, late-game win that nudged the mid-table.
1. LMP Final, Game 3: Tomateros beat Charros 6–3 to cut the series to 2–1
Key facts: With the series shifting to Guadalajara, Tomateros produced a controlled road win to avoid a 3–0 hole.
They scored early, added separation in the middle innings, and closed without panic in the ninth.
The result also matters for pitching, because it resets the bullpen hierarchy for both sides heading into a short turnaround.
Why picked: Game 3 often decides whether a final is alive; Tomateros kept it alive.
2. LIDOM Final, Game 3: Toros beat Escogido 9–3 to make it 2–1
Key facts: Toros finally landed a big offensive night after dropping the first two games. They built the lead quickly, then kept scoring to remove late-inning stress.
The margin also protected arms, which is crucial in a series where bullpen fatigue becomes a hidden winner.
Why picked: A blowout win is both a score and a schedule advantage in winter finals.
3. LVBP Round Robin: Caribes beat Bravos 8–6 and stayed in the driver's seat
Key facts: Caribes produced multiple scoring bursts and held off a late Bravos push that threatened to flip the night.
The game stayed alive until the final outs, forcing both managers into leverage decisions earlier than they would like. Caribes' win kept them in control of the race as the calendar shrinks.
Why picked: In Venezuela's format, every head-to-head win is direct table control.
4. LVBP Round Robin: Magallanes beat Águilas 6–3 to keep the chase pack alive
Key facts: Magallanes won a road-style game built on clean pitching and enough timely hitting to avoid a one-run finish. Águilas threatened in the late innings but could not land the tying rally.
The result kept Magallanes in range of the second finals spot and prevented Águilas from stabilizing.
Why picked: This was a“stay alive” win in a phase where elimination can arrive suddenly.
5. Liga MX: América's scoreless start continued after another 0–0
Key facts: América again failed to score, extending an early-season drought that is now a daily headline.
The match created few clean chances, and América's late push still lacked sharp finishing.
In a short tournament, the longer this runs, the faster internal pressure turns into lineup and coaching debates.
Why picked: América's form is a national storyline in Mexico, and it shapes the league's attention.
6. Liga MX: Tigres win 2–1 and kept their momentum intact
Key facts: Tigres took three points in a match that tightened late, forcing them to manage the last phase carefully.
They were not dominant, but they were efficient, which is the profile that sustains top-four teams in this league. The win kept Tigres near the top group as the table started to form.
Why picked: Efficient wins are how Liga MX's best teams separate early.
7. Liga MX: Monterrey win again and stayed in the early top tier
Key facts: Monterrey continued their strong start by taking another win without needing a chaotic finish.
They controlled key moments and protected their shape when the match opened up late.
With the schedule still young, early points like this buy calm before the inevitable rough patch.
Why picked: Monterrey's early form suggests a team built for a long tournament, not just opening-week energy.
8. Copinha final build-up: São Paulo vs Cruzeiro became an operations story
Key facts: With the final set for Pacaembu, ticketing windows and security planning became central headlines.
Demand rose fast due to São Paulo's big-stadium semifinal and Cruzeiro's penalty-driven run.
Authorities emphasized crowd-flow control because youth finals often attract broad fan mixes beyond typical academy audiences.
Why picked: The Copinha final is as much about staging as it is about football at this point.
9. Argentina Liga Nacional: Riachuelo beat Ferro 86–83 in a tight finish
Key facts: Riachuelo won a close game that stayed within one possession late, with execution at the line and final defensive stops deciding it.
Ferro had chances to flip the result, but could not land the last two key possessions. The win matters because it's a direct swing between teams fighting in the same tier.
Why picked: Mid-table separation in Argentina often turns on games exactly like this.
10. Argentina Liga Nacional: Quimsa beat Atenas 94–86 to protect their home floor
Key facts: Quimsa stayed in control for most of the night, but Atenas kept it close enough to force real late-game minutes.
Quimsa closed with better shot selection and steadier free throws. The win reinforced Quimsa's top-tier status and kept Atenas chasing from the mid-table.
Why picked: Home wins are the base currency in this league, and Quimsa banked one under pressure.
