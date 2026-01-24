12-Year-Old Aussie Boy Dies After Shark Attack In Sydney Harbour Beaches Closed

A 12-year-old Australian boy, identified as Nico Antic, tragically died in hospital on January 24, 2026, as a result of injuries sustained in a shark attack in Sydney Harbour. The incident occurred on January 18 when Nico and his friends were jumping off rocks at Hermitage Foreshore Walk near Shark Beach in Vaucluse, in Sydney's eastern suburbs, roughly 9 km from the central business district.

According to authorities, a shark -- believed to be a bull shark -- bit Nico around 4:20 pm, inflicting severe injuries to both legs. His friends acted quickly, pulling him from the water and attempting to keep him stable while emergency services responded. NSW Water Police officers and paramedics applied immediate first aid, including tourniquets, before he was rushed to Sydney Children's Hospital in Randwick in critical condition.

Despite the efforts of medical staff, Nico succumbed to his injuries days later. In a statement released by his parents, Lorena and Juan Antic, they expressed profound heartbreak, describing their son as a“happy, friendly, and sporty young boy with the most kind and generous spirit,” and said that they will remember him as someone“always full of life.” They also thanked first responders and hospital staff for their care while requesting privacy during this difficult time.

This tragic death follows an unusual spike in shark activity along the east coast of New South Wales, with multiple incidents reported in the days surrounding Nico's attack. Dozens of beaches, including prominent Sydney locations, were temporarily closed after four shark attacks occurred within roughly 48 hours, as murky, post-rain waters are believed to have attracted marine predators closer to shore.

Australia typically averages about 20 shark encounters a year, but fatalities are rare, with fewer than three deaths annually on average. Still, this event marks another lethal instance off the nation's coast and has reignited public discussions on ocean safety, shark behaviour, and protective measures for swimmers and beachgoers.

In the wake of the tragedy, local officials emphasised ongoing efforts to monitor waters and improve public safety protocols, urging caution around unprotected areas and advising people to heed beach closures and warnings issued by authorities.