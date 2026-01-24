Bottled Water Isn't Always Safe: Shocking Tests Reveal Hidden Bacterial Contamination

A recent study shows that bottled water might pose a greater risk of contamination than many people are aware of. Scientists from Washington State University conducted research on drinking water in the Western Highlands of Guatemala and discovered a significant difference between public perceptions of safety and the actual results from laboratory tests. The study was published in Journal of Water and Health.

The researchers compared local beliefs about drinking water with scientific assessments of various water sources. Many residents had greater confidence in bottled water sold in big refillable containers compared to other options. However, the tests showed that bottled water was the most likely to contain coliform bacteria, which are signs of contamination from human or animal waste. In fact, only a small number of bottled water samples met international safety guidelines.

Lacking Access to Clean Supplies

Access to safe drinking water continues to be a serious global health challenge. Billions of people worldwide lack access to clean water. Contaminated water is responsible for millions of cases of diarrhoea annually, especially among children. It can also carry bacteria that are resistant to antibiotics, making infections more difficult to treat.

Contaminated Water

The study involved 60 households in both rural and urban areas. Water samples were tested from bottled sources, taps, wells, springs, and filters. Many of these samples contained harmful bacteria, including E. coli and strains that can survive common antibiotics. Although some of these bacteria are usually harmless in the body, they can lead to serious illnesses if they reach the bloodstream or urinary system.

Trust vs Safety

Bottled water was found to be particularly risky, as it was more likely to show signs of contamination than other sources. The issue appeared to stem not from the bottling process itself, but from poor storage conditions, infrequent cleaning of dispensers, and unhygienic handling after delivery.

Interestingly, the cleanest water came from sealed, chlorinated community wells, even though people had less trust in these sources. Once this water was distributed to homes, contamination levels often increased. The study highlights that high confidence in a water source can lead people to overlook essential safety precautions, which may ultimately increase health risks.