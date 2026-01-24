Nitin Nabin, Amit Shah's Back-To-Back Bengal Visits To Prep For Polls

New BJP President's Bengal Itinerary

BJP's newly-appointed National President Nitin Nabin will be on his first official visit to West Bengal on January 27 and 28, during which he will participate in a series of key organisational meetings aimed at strengthening the party's grassroots framework ahead of the state assembly elections. Nitin Nabin will chair a State Core Team Meeting in Durgapur on January 27, focusing on organisational strategy, political roadmap, and upcoming programmes.

On January 28, Nabin will attend the Bardhaman Bibhag Karyakarta Sammelan at Chitralaya Mela Maidan, Purba Bardhaman, where he will interact with party workers. Later in the afternoon, he will participate in the Asansol District Karyakarta Meeting in Raniganj, addressing organisational issues and guiding party workers at the district level.

Amit Shah's Visit to Energise Cadre

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah will visit West Bengal on January 30 and 31. During his two-day tour, Amit Shah is expected to hold important organisational and political meetings, further energising the party cadre and reviewing preparations for the upcoming political challenges in the state.

Strengthening Strategy Ahead of Polls

The back-to-back visits of senior BJP leaders underline the party's focused efforts to strengthen its organisation and sharpen its political strategy in West Bengal. This comes as the BJP aim to emerge as the single largest party in the upcoming West Bengal elections and end Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee's 14 years of rule.

Party Reviews Preparations for Key States

Earlier, Nitin Nabin chaired a meeting related to the party's central office bearers at the BJP headquarters in the national capital. The BJP chief reviewed the party's election preparations in West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Puducherry, and expressed satisfaction with the progress.

During that meeting, Nabin said that the party is confident of forming governments in West Bengal, Assam, and Tamil Nadu, and expects a strong performance in Kerala. The meeting also discussed the party's success in local body elections, including in Maharashtra.

Nitin Nabin emphasised the need to strengthen the BJP's booth and mandal units, providing guidance to office-bearers on organisational matters.

