Why Lowering Tyre Pressure In Winter Is Crucial For Kashmir's Roads

Srinagar- As winter tightens its grip over Kashmir, drivers and riders must adjust their vehicles for cold-weather conditions. One of the most overlooked yet critical steps is checking and correcting tyre pressure. Cold temperatures cause air to contract, leading to lower tyre pressure, which directly affects grip, braking, ride comfort, and safety on icy or wet roads common across the Valley.

How Cold Weather Affects Tyres

In winter, tyre pressure can drop by 1–2 PSI for every 10°C fall in temperature. Under-inflated tyres reduce the contact patch efficiency, increase stopping distances, and can compromise handling-especially dangerous on snow-dusted city roads and mountain passes around Srinagar.

Two-Wheelers: Recommended Adjustment

For motorcycles and scooters, riders should typically reduce tyre pressure by 2–3 PSI from summer settings, depending on road conditions. This slightly softer setup improves traction and stability on cold, slippery surfaces without risking tyre damage. Always adjust when tyres are cold, ideally in the morning.

Four-Wheelers: Recommended Adjustment