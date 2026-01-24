Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Orban: Ukraine Interfering In Hungarian Election

2026-01-24 06:05:56

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban claimed on Saturday that Ukraine is "openly interfering" in the upcoming parliamentary election in his country, scheduled for April 12, by issuing what he described as "threats", Azernews reports.

Writing on X, Orban reiterated that Hungary has the right to decide, independently from the rest of the European Union, if it wants to provide aid to reconstruct Ukraine after a ceasefire with Russia is achieved. "We do not want Hungarian families' money to be sent to Ukraine, and we do not want Hungary to be dragged into a war," he said.

Orban's reaction came after, during the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha criticized his stance. After Orban said Hungary would not agree to Ukraine joining the EU for the next 100 years, Sybiha responded that "your master in Moscow won't last 100 years," referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

AzerNews

