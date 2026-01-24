Six People Wounded In Russian Shelling Of Kherson Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegram by the Head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, according to Ukrinform.

“Six people were wounded as a result of Russian aggression,” Prokudin wrote.

According to him, over the past day, the city of Kherson and 25 other settlements in the region were subjected to enemy drone terror, air strikes, and artillery shelling.

The Russian military targeted critical and social infrastructure and residential areas of settlements in the region, damaging three high-rise buildings and five private houses.

As reported by Ukrinform, in the Kherson region, one person was killed, and two others were wounded as a result of Russian aggression during the day on January 22.

