Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Turkmenistan, Romania Discuss Expanding Trade And Economic Cooperation

Turkmenistan, Romania Discuss Expanding Trade And Economic Cooperation


2026-01-24 06:05:38
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, January 24. Turkmenistan and Romania discussed prospects for expanding bilateral trade and economic cooperation, Trend reports via the Turkmen Embassy in Romania.

The discussions followed a meeting on January 22 between Turkmenistan's Ambassador to Romania Annamammet Annaev and Ionel Minea, Executive Manager of MULTIPOWER SRL, at the Turkmen Embassy in Bucharest.

During the talks, the sides exchanged views on developing trade and economic ties. Company representatives expressed interest in expanding cooperation with Turkmenistan, including the supply of certain types of processed products.

MENAFN24012026000187011040ID1110644447



Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search