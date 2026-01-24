Official Calls For Implementing Governorate-Level Projects To Address Water Security Challenges

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Governorates, Jan. 24 (Petra) -Building capacity for climate change adaptation is a practical project that directly impacts citizens' lives, especially in the governorates most affected by climate and water changes due to their reliance on agriculture and irrigation.Maisoun Zoubi, Director of the Climate Change Adaptation Capacity Building Project in Jordan, said climate change is "a lived reality now in agriculture, water, health, and infrastructure sectors".Zoubi added that the project aims to enhance the capacity of communities and vital sectors, particularly in the water and agriculture fields, to confront effects of climate change under a "comprehensive package of interventions, including improving water use efficiency."In remarks to "Petra," she stated rainwater harvesting is a "national necessity" and a fundamental climate adaptation tool, especially amid the flash floods that affected the Kingdom's governorates during the recent weather depressions.Zoubi added that desalination projects have contributed to easing pressure on groundwater wells, which are among the key water sources in Jordan.Funded by the Green Climate Fund (GCF), Zoubi referred to the "Building resilience to cope with climate change in Jordan through improving water use efficiency in the agriculture sector (BRCCJ" project, which is implemented by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) in Jordan through the Ministry of Water and Irrigation, the Ministry of Agriculture, the Ministry of Environment, and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).Zoubi noted the project has redefined the concept of water harvesting to become a part of an integrated system to utilize rainwater, mitigate flood risks, and support local water security.To date, she announced 7,850 household wells and 400 wells for government buildings of schools, municipalities, and institutions were constructed, which are all designed in accordance with the standardized technical specifications that ensure safety and efficiency.As for reusing treated wastewater, she noted this plan has been a cornerstone of the capacity-building project for climate change adaptation, particularly in agriculture, which would benefit agricultural governorates and provide farmers with smart tools to adapt to water scarcity and maintain food security.The project worked with partners, including the Ministry of Water and Irrigation, to raise awareness about the importance of safe pumping, activate water demand management, and plan for individual consumption within a range of 40-70 liters per day amid water scarcity, she pointed out.Additionally, she mentioned the ministry-implemented water projects in southern governorates of Tafilah, Ma'an, and Karak, in partnership with international organizations such as the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).These projects, she noted, aimed to improve water use efficiency, develop agricultural infrastructure, and afforestation and environmental rehabilitation using native plant species.