Education Ministry: 1.5M Students To Begin 2Nd Semester Sunday

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 24 (Petra) – Approximately 1.5 million students will return to Jordan's public and military schools on Sunday to begin the second semester of the current academic year, Ministry of Education announced.In a statement to "Petra", the Ministry's Secretary-General for Administrative and Financial Affairs, Sahar Shakhatreh, said it has completed all school-related preparations to receive students for the second semester.Shakhatreh noted this effort aimed to provide textbooks on the first day of the semester and adequate heating devices in classrooms due to the cold weather affecting the Kingdom.Shakhatreh confirmed some 1.5 million students will resume classes Sunday, in 4,081 schools nationwide, including public and military schools.The ministry is still continuing to implement its decision to amend the starting time of school hours, while maintaining summer time, she pointed out.In this regard, she said the morning assembly in schools will begin at 8:15 am, while the first class will start at 8:30 am. The afternoon period will commence assembly at 12:50 pm and the first class will start at 1 pm.Shakhatreh affirmed implementation of this decision will remain unchanged until the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan.