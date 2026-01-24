Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Kuwaiti Oil Barrel Price Down 92 Cents At USD 60.96


2026-01-24 06:04:00
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 24 (KUNA) -- The price of Kuwaiti oil barrel went down 92 cents to reach USD 60.96 per barrel on Friday, compared with USD 61.88 pb on Thursday, according to Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) on Saturday.
In international markets, Brent crude oil price went up USD 1.82 to stand at USD 65.88 pb, while West Texas crude rose USD 1.71 to stand at USD 61.07. (end)
tma


MENAFN24012026000071011013ID1110644432



Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search