403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwaiti Oil Barrel Price Down 92 Cents At USD 60.96
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 24 (KUNA) -- The price of Kuwaiti oil barrel went down 92 cents to reach USD 60.96 per barrel on Friday, compared with USD 61.88 pb on Thursday, according to Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) on Saturday.
In international markets, Brent crude oil price went up USD 1.82 to stand at USD 65.88 pb, while West Texas crude rose USD 1.71 to stand at USD 61.07. (end)
tma
In international markets, Brent crude oil price went up USD 1.82 to stand at USD 65.88 pb, while West Texas crude rose USD 1.71 to stand at USD 61.07. (end)
tma
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment