'We Don't Know What Will Happen Next,' Says Shoriful Islam On Bangladesh T20 WC Uncertainty

MENAFN - IANS) Dhaka, Jan 24 (IANS) Bangladesh pacer Shoriful Islam on Friday said players can only focus on their performances and have no control over decisions related to Bangladesh's participation in the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup, as speculation continues over the country's possible withdrawal from the multinational tournament.

“Our job is to perform. Whether we go to the World Cup or not is not in our hands,” Shoriful said, as quoted by Dailystar.

Shoriful's comments came after the Bangladesh Cricket Board remained stern on its decision not to send players to India, citing security concerns amid deteriorating relations between the two nations. The BCB had earlier demanded that their matches be shifted to Sri Lanka. However, the ICC reiterated on Wednesday that the T20 World Cup will proceed as scheduled, with Bangladesh's matches to be played in India.

Addressing the media after winning the Player of the Season award in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), Shoriful stressed that speculation over the World Cup should not distract players from their core responsibility.

“As players, our responsibility is to think about how we can perform better. Everyone tries to give their best from their own position, and that's what I am trying to do,” he said.

Shoriful acknowledged that uncertainty ahead of a major global tournament can be challenging, but maintained that the decision is not in the players' hands.

“Going to the World Cup or not going is not in our hands. The guardians of our cricket have made a decision, and we respect that. There is no point in talking too much about something we don't control,” he added.

Asked whether the issue had been discussed within the team and if it had any mental impact on players, Shoriful once again emphasised focusing on cricket over speculation.

“We don't know what will happen next. So rather than thinking about that, it's better to stay focused on our game,” he said.

Shoriful was in prime form in the recently concluded BPL season, as the left-arm pacer took 26 wickets, which helped his side Chattogram Royals finish as runners-up in the tournament.