Himesh Reshammiya Calls Reuniting With Salman Khan For Battle Of Galwan As Extremely Special

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai Jan 24 (IANS) Music composer Himesh Reshammiya has called composing for Battle of Galwan as a deeply emotional experience, further calling the reunion with Salman Khan as very special.

Speaking about the song, Himesh said,“Composing Maatrubhumi for Battle of Galwan was deeply emotional. Inspired by the rhythm and intensity of army beats, the song found its soul there. Collaborating with Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal was special, and of course reuniting with Salman Khan, also marking the music release from Salman Khan Films Music label makes it truly memorable.”

Maatrubhumi serves as the emotional and patriotic anchor of Battle of Galwan.

After unveiling the teaser, the makers of Battle of Galwan have finally dropped the video of Maatrubhumi, the first song from the album, offering audiences an emotionally charged and patriotic glimpse into the musical soul of the much-anticipated war drama. Subtle yet powerful, the song sets the tone for the film's narrative while building strong anticipation ahead of the film's release.

The song features Salman Khan as an Indian Army officer alongside Chitrangada Singh, with their on-screen pairing appearing refreshingly organic and instantly relatable. Portrayed as a family with two young children, the visuals move seamlessly between moments of warmth within their home and stark, stirring glimpses of the Galwan battlefield. As the family is seen singing Maatrubhumi, these domestic frames are intercut with scenes of duty and conflict, powerfully juxtaposing love, sacrifice, and service to the nation, thereby strengthening the song's emotional and patriotic impact.

Maatrubhumi is brought to life with lyrics by Sameer Anjaan, while the vocals are rendered by Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal, two of the most celebrated voices in Indian music.

Battle of Galwan is produced by Salma Khan under the banner of Salman Khan Films, with Apoorva Lakhia at the helm as director.

The music is released under the Salman Khan Films Music label, with Sony Music India serving as the official music distribution partner. Battle of Galwan promises an unflinching portrayal of bravery, sacrifice, and resilience. The film also stars Chitrangada Singh in a pivotal role.