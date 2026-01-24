'Heartbroken' Osaka Pulls Out Of Australian Open Injured

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Melbourne: Two-time champion Naomi Osaka pulled out of the Australian Open injured ahead of her third-round clash on Saturday, saying "it breaks my heart".

The Japanese superstar made the announcement on Instagram just hours before she was due to meet Australian qualifier Maddison Inglis on centre court in Melbourne.

"I've had to make the difficult decision to withdraw to address something my body needs attention for after my last match," said the 16th seed.

"I ws so excited to keep going and this run meant the most to me, so having to stop here breaks my heart.

"But I can't risk doing any further damage so I can get back on court."

The four-time major champion, who won the Australian Open in 2019 and 2021, left a huge mark on the tournament.

She stunned the opening Grand Slam of the year when she emerged onto Rod Laver Arena for her first-round match decked out in an audacious "jellyfish-inspired" outfit which went viral.

Her white umbrella, matching wide-brimmed hat and long gauzy veil was complemented by a sleeveless turquoise dress over pleated white trousers.

But she also found herself caught up in controversy in round two, at the centre of a row with veteran Sorana Cirstea.

Cirstea took issue with Osaka shouting "come on" between the Romanian's first and second serves.

During her on-court interview, Osaka was dismissive of Cirstea, but later apologised for being "disrespectful".

Her actions drew rebukes from tennis greats Martina Navratilova and Lindsay Davenport, who said she had failed to keep to "basic etiquette" in not making noises between an opponent's serve.

"Thanks for all the love and support," Osaka added in her Instagram message. "I am so grateful everyone embraced me so much.

"And thank you to my whole team for always having my back and the tournament organisers for being so kind."