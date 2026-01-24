Russians Launch More Than 370 Strike Drones And 21 Missiles Of Various Types At Ukraine - Zelensky

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by President Volodymyr Zelensky on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“Overnight, Russia carried out a massive attack on our regions, launching over 370 attack drones and 21 missiles of various types. Kyiv and the region, as well as the Sumy, Kharkiv, and Chernihiv regions, were targeted. In Kharkiv, a maternity hospital, a dormitory housing displaced persons, a medical college, and residential buildings have been damaged. As of now, dozens of people have been reported injured, including a child. In the capital and the surrounding region, the Russians' main targets were energy facilities. Tragically, this attack has claimed the life of one person. My condolences to their family and loved ones,” Zelensky stated.

He said that rescuers, medics, utility services, energy workers, and repair crews are currently working at the sites of the Russian strikes and dealing with the aftermath.

“I thank every person involved. I am also grateful to all the air defense personnel who repelled the attack,” he noted.

The president emphasized that every such Russian strike on the energy sector proves that there can be no delay in the delivery of air defense systems. According to him, we cannot turn a blind eye to these strikes; we must respond, and respond with force.

“We are counting on the reaction and assistance of all our partners. Every missile for Patriot, NASAMS, and all other systems helps protect critical infrastructure and enables people to endure the winter cold. We must ensure full implementation of everything agreed with President Trump in Davos regarding air defense. I thank all those who help protect lives,” Zelensky added.

As reported by Ukrinform, as a result of a massive attack by Russia on the night of January 24, nearly 6,000 homes in the capital were left without heating.

Photo: Office of the President