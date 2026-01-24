Russians Strike Energy Facility In Chernihiv Region, Leaving Hundreds Of Thousands Of Users Without Power

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported on Facebook by Viacheslav Chaus, Head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration, according to Ukrinform.

“In the morning, an enemy drone struck an energy facility in Nizhyn. Hundreds of thousands of users throughout the region are now without power. Energy workers are working to restore power,” Chaus said.

According to him, the enemy also shelled the region over the past day. In total, there were 44 attacks (55 explosions).

During the day, the Russians shelled Semenivka. An FPV drone strike damaged a municipal snow-clearing vehicle. In the evening, Molniya UAV strikes damaged houses in this settlement. And at night, a Geran drone exploded in one of the yards: A farm building was destroyed, and a house was damaged.

It is noted that four civilian men who were injured the day before by drone strikes on Vertiivka are under medical supervision. Their condition is stable.

As reported by Ukrinform, on January 23, Russian military forces struck an agricultural enterpris in the village of Vertiivka, Chernihiv region, with drones, injuring four men.