Air Defense Forces Destroy 15 Russian Missiles And 357 Drones

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Telegram.

Starting at 6 p.m. on Friday, January 23, the enemy launched a combined strike on Ukraine using various types of air- and ground-based missiles and UCAVs.

In total, the Air Force's radio-technical troops spotted 396 air attack weapons:



Two 3M22 Zircon anti-ship missiles (the launch area is temporarily occupied Crimea);

12 Kh-22/Kh-32 cruise missiles (from the airspace of the Bryansk region);

Six Iskander-M/S-300 ballistic missiles (the launch area is the Bryansk region and Crimea);

One Kh-59/69 guided bomb (from the airspace of the Kursk region); 375 Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas, and other types of UCAVs from the directions of Kursk, Orel, Millerovo, Shatalovo, Bryansk (Russian Federation), temporarily occupied Donetsk, and about 250 of them were Shahed type.

The main target of the attack was the Kyiv region.

A notable feature was the use of strategic aircraft with Kh-22/Kh-32 missiles to strike Kyiv.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare, and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 24, Air Defense Forces shot down/jammed 372 targets-15 missiles and 357 drones of various types:



Nine Kh-22/Kh-32 cruise missiles;

Five Iskander-M/S-300 ballistic missiles;

One Kh-59/69 guided air bomb; 357 UCAVs of various types.

Two missiles and 18 UCAVs were recorded hitting 17 locations, and downed UAV targets (debris) were spotted falling at 12 locations.

Information on four missiles is being clarified.

The attack continues, with several enemy drones in the airspace.

Injury toll in Russian drone attack on Kharkiv rises to 19

As reported by Ukrinform, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that we cannot turn a blind eye to these strikes, we must respond, and respond with force.