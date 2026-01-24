Emergency Power Cuts Introduced In Several Regions - Ukrenergo

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, NPC Ukrenergo reported this on Telegram.

The previously published power outage schedules in regions where emergency blackouts have been implemented are no longer in effect. Energy companies are working to restore a stable power supply as soon as possible.

Emergency power cuts will be canceled once the power grid situation stabilizes.

As reported by Ukrinform, on the evening of Friday, January 23, the Russians launched a combined strike on Ukraine using various types of air- and ground-based missiles and UCAVs.

The primary targets of the strike were Kyiv and the Kyiv region.

Air Defense Forces destroyed 15 Russian missiles and 357 drones.