Egypt FM Discusses Situation In Gaza, Sudan With UN Secretary General
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Jam 24 (KUNA) - Egyptian Minister of Foreign Affairs Badr Abdelatty on Saturday held a phone call with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to discuss the latest developments in Gaza and Sudan, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said.
During the call, Abdelatty reviewed the situation in the Gaza Strip, stressing the need to advance the second phase of the peace plan, including full Israeli occupation withdrawal, supporting the national committee to administer Gaza, and the reconstruction process
On Sudan, the minister called for a humanitarian truce leading to a comprehensive ceasefire, respect for Sudan's sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity, protection of civilians, and safe delivery of aid.
The two also exchanged views on other regional issues. (end)
