Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Strong Media Coverage For Asian Handball Championship In Kuwait


2026-01-24 05:04:40
By Hamad Al-Shimmari
KUWAIT, Jan 24 (KUNA) -- The 22nd Asian Men's Handball Championship held in Kuwait will be widely covered by media.
Kuwait Handball Association had set up a fully-equipped media center, allowing reporters and photgraphers to present a thorough coverage of the tournament's events, not only for local media, but also on a continental and international level.
The current tournament allows winning teams to qualify for the 2027 World Men's Handball Championship in Germany. (end)
Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

