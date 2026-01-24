403
Strong Media Coverage For Asian Handball Championship In Kuwait
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Hamad Al-Shimmari (photo feature)
KUWAIT, Jan 24 (KUNA) -- The 22nd Asian Men's Handball Championship held in Kuwait will be widely covered by media.
Kuwait Handball Association had set up a fully-equipped media center, allowing reporters and photgraphers to present a thorough coverage of the tournament's events, not only for local media, but also on a continental and international level.
The current tournament allows winning teams to qualify for the 2027 World Men's Handball Championship in Germany. (end)
