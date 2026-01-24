Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Amiri Diwan Mourns Late Sheikha Badriah Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah


2026-01-24 05:04:40
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 24 (KUNA) - The Amiri Diwan on Saturday mourned the demise of Sheikha Badriah Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah at the age of 82.
The funeral service is set to take place on Sunday and Monday afternoon. (end)
