Amiri Diwan Mourns Late Sheikha Badriah Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 24 (KUNA) - The Amiri Diwan on Saturday mourned the demise of Sheikha Badriah Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah at the age of 82.
The funeral service is set to take place on Sunday and Monday afternoon. (end)
