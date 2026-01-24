Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
In Photos: First Snow Brings Life To A Halt In Kashmir Valley

2026-01-24 05:04:01
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Snowfall across Kashmir on Friday disrupted normal life, affecting air and surface connectivity as large parts of the Valley received fresh accumulation, officials said.

While the plains recorded light to moderate snowfall, upper areas and higher reaches witnessed moderate to heavy accumulation. Officials said uptown areas of Srinagar received around 2 inches of snow, though most parts of the city received only light snowfall. Areas around the Srinagar airport recorded 3 to 4 inches.


Kashmir Observer

