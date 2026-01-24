In Photos: First Snow Brings Life To A Halt In Kashmir Valley

While the plains recorded light to moderate snowfall, upper areas and higher reaches witnessed moderate to heavy accumulation. Officials said uptown areas of Srinagar received around 2 inches of snow, though most parts of the city received only light snowfall. Areas around the Srinagar airport recorded 3 to 4 inches.

