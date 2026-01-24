Delhi Cafe Murder: Accused Confesses“He Hit Me, So I Shot Him Dead” In Viral Video (WATCH)

A disturbing murder at Mr King Lounge & Cafe in Maujpur, northeast Delhi, has shaken local residents and drawn intense scrutiny after a chilling confession video surfaced online. The victim, identified as 24-year-old Faizan alias Fazzi, was shot dead late on Thursday night in what police are treating as a criminal murder case, with investigators deploying multiple teams to track down the suspect and possible accomplices.

The violence unfolded around 10:28 pm on January 23, when Delhi Police received reports of gunshots at the cafe. Responding officers found Faizan lying wounded with multiple gunshot injuries and rushed him to Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. Preliminary accounts indicate bullets struck him in the head and chest, and he also had injuries suggesting a possible struggle.

In the hours after the killing, an Instagram video posted from the suspect's account went viral. In the clip, the accused openly claimed responsibility for Faizan's death, saying,“He hit me, so I shot him dead,” referring to an alleged physical altercation that occurred several months earlier. He explicitly denied any involvement of his father, family members, friends, or money disputes in the murder, asserting the killing was motivated solely by personal enmity.

A chilling confession video has surfaced after a 24-year-old man was shot dead at a cafe in northeast #Delhi's #Maujpur. The suspect admitted to killing Faizan, 24, on Thursday night over what he described as a personal grudge the video posted from the Instagram handle of... twitter/1YbB2WO7aB

- Hate Detector (@HateDetectors) January 24, 2026

The suspect's dramatic admission has deepened the intrigue around the motive. Faizan's brother, however, has rejected the personal-grudge explanation, alleging a financial angle to the shooting. He claimed Faizan had taken a loan he couldn't repay, and that the accused and his father had previously confronted him and allegedly even visited the family home, leading to earlier disputes. Faizan's family says they lodged a police complaint at Bhajanpura station before the murder, but felt their concerns were not adequately addressed.

Authorities have registered a case under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with relevant provisions of the Arms Act related to illegal firearms. Police teams are combing CCTV footage from the cafe and surrounding areas in a bid to establish a timeline, identify suspects, and trace their movements before and after the shooting.

The incident has sparked shock across the Maujpur neighborhood, with residents and cafe patrons recounting the sudden eruption of panic following the gunshots. Forensic teams have sealed off the scene as part of evidence gathering, while local law enforcement continues raids and pursuit of the accused and his father, whom the family claims was also involved in earlier confrontations.

This case has once again highlighted concerns over rising violent disputes among youth, the proliferation of illegal firearms, and the challenge faced by police in pre-empting fatal outcomes stemming from personal conflicts. Investigators say the probe is ongoing and that they will update the family and public as new information emerges.